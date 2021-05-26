Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board оf Directors (PDF, 53.2 KB)

05/26/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

May 20, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

On approval of issuer's internal documents

  1. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
    Voting results on agenda item:
    "On making amendments to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
  2. Content of decision adopted by Gazprom Board of Directors:
  1. To approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 3168 dated October
    19, 2018.
  2. Amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by
    Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries, attached to Board of Directors' decision, shall enter into force from date following date of its placement in unified information system of procurements.
  3. Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of Gazprom Board of Directors): May 19, 2021.
  4. Date of compilation and number of minutes of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1365, dated May 20, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Department Head, Gazprom

Natalia Chekalina

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-503д, dated August 22, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

May

20, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 17:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZPROM
01:05pGAZPROM  : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 31, 2021..
PU
01:05pGAZPROM  : On certain decisions of issuer's Board оf Directors (PDF, 53.2 ..
PU
01:05pGAZPROM  : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Boar..
PU
09:45aGAZPROM  : Architectural concept unveiled for 703-meter skyscraper Lakhta Center..
PU
05/25EUROIL : US concedes on Nord Stream 2
AQ
05/25GAZPROM  : quaterly earnings release
05/23GAZPROM  : Russia's Fortuna vessel moves to German waters for Nord Stream 2 cons..
RE
05/21GAZPROM  : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 31, 2021..
PU
05/21GAZPROM  : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 19, 2021..
PU
05/21EQS-ADHOC : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Will ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 B - -
Net income 2021 16 861 M - -
Net Debt 2021 53 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 8,93%
Capitalization 83 767 M 83 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,98 $
Last Close Price 3,54 $
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM22.24%83 674
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 886 843
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC9.44%148 432
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED31.25%127 860
TOTAL SE8.58%123 342
EQUINOR ASA22.36%69 127