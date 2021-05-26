Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board оf Directors (PDF, 53.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

2. Contents of Statement

On approval of issuer's internal documents

Content of decision adopted by Gazprom Board of Directors:

meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues:

To approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 3168 dated October

19, 2018.

Amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by

Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries, attached to Board of Directors' decision, shall enter into force from date following date of its placement in unified information system of procurements.

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of Gazprom Board of Directors): May 19, 2021.