Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board оf Directors (PDF, 53.2 KB)
05/26/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
00028-A
registering authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
May 20, 2021
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
On approval of issuer's internal documents
Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues:meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On making amendments to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision adopted by Gazprom Board of Directors:
To approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 3168 dated October
19, 2018.
Amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by
Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries, attached to Board of Directors' decision, shall enter into force from date following date of its placement in unified information system of procurements.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of Gazprom Board of Directors):May 19, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:No. 1365, dated May 20, 2021.