Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) (PDF, 52.3 KB)

Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SUPERVISORY
BOARD)
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
PJSC Gazprom
Moscow, Russian Federation
1027700070518
7736050003
00028-A
www.gazprom.ru;
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
May 20, 2021
2. Contents of Statement
On approval of issuer's internal documents
Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting results on agenda item:
"On senior independent director of Gazprom's Board of Directors": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
Content of decision adopted by issuer's Board of Directors:
Having reviewed submitted materials, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to:
Approve, as appended to Board of Directors' decision, Regulation on senior independent director of Gazprom's Board of Directors.
Appoint Viktor Martynov, Member of Gazprom Board of Directors, senior
independent director of Gazprom's Board of Directors.
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:May 19, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of issuer's Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made:No. 1366, dated May 20, 2021.