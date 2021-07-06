Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 83.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
|
00028-A
|
registering authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.edisclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=9
|
|
34
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
June 25, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:
Gazprom posted report on budget payments.
-
Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of
Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A, date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
-
Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: June 25, 2021.
-
Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
Federation:
London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/report-on-payments-to-govts/15033561
Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/6OHL84HDZ8GF97GK/90a4d20c34a0f91b94a08bdedc492833bf00b49c0eedd06a32ab89f5f8e53cd7
-
Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian
Federation: June 25, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Department Head - DirectorateAlexey Finikov Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney No.
01/04/04-571д, dated November 09, 2020)
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
3.2. Date
|
June
|
25, 2021
|
L.S.
