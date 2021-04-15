Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 53.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
1027700070518
of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
April 6, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
2.1. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.
Voting result on agenda item:
"On acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk by Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.
2.2. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:
Pursuant to Transaction Procedure approved by Gazprom Board of Directors Decision No. 366, dated September 27, 2002, Gazprom Board of Directors resolved to:
Approve acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno- Sakhalinsk by Gazprom through making additional contribution in amount of RUB 71,179,000 (Seventy one million, one hundred and seventy-nine thousand) in cash, following which nominal value of Gazprom's 100% stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk will amount to RUB 4,027,433,805 (Four billion, twenty-seven million, four hundred and thirty-three thousand, eight hundred and five).
Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Director): April 5, 2021.
Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1360, dated April 6, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department
Sergey Menshikov
Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-472д, dated August 20, 2019)
(signature)
3.2. Date
April
06, 2021
L.S.
Disclaimer
OAO Gazprom published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:32:05 UTC.