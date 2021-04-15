Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 53.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) 1027700070518 of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is April 6, 2021 reflected in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement

2.1. Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting result on agenda item:

"On acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk by Gazprom": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions - 0 votes.

2.2. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

Pursuant to Transaction Procedure approved by Gazprom Board of Directors Decision No. 366, dated September 27, 2002, Gazprom Board of Directors resolved to:

Approve acquisition of stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno- Sakhalinsk by Gazprom through making additional contribution in amount of RUB 71,179,000 (Seventy one million, one hundred and seventy-nine thousand) in cash, following which nominal value of Gazprom's 100% stake in equity capital of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk will amount to RUB 4,027,433,805 (Four billion, twenty-seven million, four hundred and thirty-three thousand, eight hundred and five).

Date of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Director): April 5, 2021. Date of compilation and number of minutes of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting where corresponding decision was made: No. 1360, dated April 6, 2021.

3. Signature