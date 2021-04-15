Gazprom : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 55.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DECISION OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of 1027700070518 issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer 7736050003 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering 00028-A authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose www.gazprom.ru; information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected April 6, 2021 in statement (if applicable)

2. Contents of Statement Quorum of Gazprom Board of Directors meeting and voting result on decision making issue: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 elected Board of Directors Members submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting result on agenda item:

"On approval of transactions with assets": In favor - 11 votes, Against - 0 votes, Abstentions

- 0 votes. Content of decision made by issuer's Board of Directors:

In accordance with subclause 17.1, clause 1 of Article 65 of Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies, sub-clauses 22 and 23, clause 34.1, Article 34 of Gazprom's Articles of Association and Transaction Procedure approved by Gazprom Board of Directors' Decision No. 366, dated September 27, 2002, Gazprom Board of Directors decided to: