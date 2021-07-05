Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on July 12, 2021 (PDF, 49.1 KB)

Log in
Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on July 12, 2021

07/05/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

June 28, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: June 28, 2021.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): July 12, 2021.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. Quarterly report on Gazprom's procurement activities.
  2. On establishing Sustainable Development Committee of Gazprom Board of Directors.
  3. On approval of alienation of shares owned by Gazprom Tsentrremont.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management CommitteeViktor Kochenov Administration, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04- 334д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

June

28, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
