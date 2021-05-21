Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 19, 2021 (PDF, 45 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA
|
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
|
00028-A
|
registering authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
May 11, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: May 11, 2021.
-
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): May 19, 2021.
-
Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
-
On Gazprom's procurement activities in 2020, as well as on considering report on domestic content of goods, works and services performed or rendered by Russian entities as compared to goods, works and services performed or rendered by foreign entities.
-
On making amendment to Regulation on Procurement of Goods, Works and Services by
Gazprom and Gazprom Group's subsidiaries.
3. Signature
|
3.1. Deputy Head of Management Committee
|
|
Viktor Kochenov
|
Administration, Gazprom
|
|
|
|
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-
|
|
|
334д, dated May 27, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
May
|
11, 2021
|
L.S.
|
