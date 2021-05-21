Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 31, 2021 (PDF, 44.4 KB)

Log in
Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 31, 2021

05/21/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

May 18, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: May 18, 2021.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): May 31, 2021.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:

2.3.1. On raising of bilateral and club loan facilities, as well as making changes to existing loans of Gazprom in 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management Committee

Viktor Kochenov

Administration, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-

334д, dated May 27, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

May

18, 2021

L.S.

OAO Gazprom published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
