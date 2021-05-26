|
Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on May 31, 2021 (PDF, 44.6 KB)
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA
|
1. General information
|
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
|
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
|
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
|
PJSC Gazprom
|
1.3. Address of issuer
|
Moscow, Russian Federation
|
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
|
1027700070518
|
Number) of issuer
|
|
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
|
7736050003
|
issuer
|
|
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by
|
00028-A
|
registering authority
|
|
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
|
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
|
www.e-
|
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
|
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
May 20, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
|
-
2. Contents of Statement
-
Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of Directors: May 20, 2021.
-
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting in form of absentee voting (date of submitting filled out voting ballots by Members of issuer's Board of Directors): May 31, 2021.
-
Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
-
On approval of Timur Kulibaev, nominee to Gazprom Board of Directors, as independent nominee to Board of Directors.
-
On approval of Vladimir Mau, nominee to Gazprom Board of Directors, as independent nominee to Board of Directors.
-
On approval of Viktor Martynov, nominee to Gazprom Board of Directors, as independent nominee to Board of Directors.
3. Signature
|
3.1. Deputy Head of Management Committee
|
|
Viktor Kochenov
|
Administration, Gazprom
|
|
|
|
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04-
|
|
|
334д, dated May 27, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(signature)
|
|
3.2. Date
|
May
|
20, 2021
|
L.S.
|
|
|
|
