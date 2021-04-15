Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 49.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES
ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND
MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
Moscow, Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
1027700070518
of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru;
|
information
www.e-
|
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
April 8, 2021
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Public Joint Stock Company
Moscow United Energy Company.
Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation.
INN 7720518494. OGRN 1047796974092.
Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring.
Content of record: record made on start of restructuring of legal entity with simultaneous combination of its various forms, following which legal entity will continue its activities.
Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: April 7, 2021.
Date when issuer was informed about appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: April 8, 2021.
3. Signature
3.1. Member of Management Committee,
Elena Mikhailova
|
Department Head, Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney
No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)
3.2. Date
April
|
08, 2021
