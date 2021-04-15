Log in
GAZPROM    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Gazprom : On making record in unified state register of legal entities about restructuring of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 49.2 KB)

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON MAKING RECORD IN UNIFIED STATE REGISTER OF LEGAL ENTITIES

ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF ENTITY CONTROLLED BY ISSUER AND

MATERIALLY IMPORTANT FOR ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru;

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

April 8, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer.
  3. Full legal name, address, INN (if applicable), OGRN (if applicable) of entity which was appropriately recorded in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: Public Joint Stock Company
    Moscow United Energy Company.
    Address of commercial entity: Moscow, Russian Federation.
    INN 7720518494. OGRN 1047796974092.
  4. Type of record made in Unified State Register of Legal Entities (record associated with restructuring; record associated with termination of activity; record associated with dissolution): record associated with restructuring.
    Content of record: record made on start of restructuring of legal entity with simultaneous combination of its various forms, following which legal entity will continue its activities.
  5. Date of appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: April 7, 2021.
  6. Date when issuer was informed about appropriate record making in Unified State Register of Legal Entities: April 8, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Elena Mikhailova

Department Head, Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-58д, dated January 31, 2018)

(signature)

3.2. Date

April

08, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
