Gazprom : On online disclosure of list of Joint Stock Company's affiliates by Joint Stock Company (PDF, 51.2 KB)

  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : On online disclosure of list of Joint Stock Company's affiliates by Joint Stock Company

07/06/2021
STATEMENT ON ONLINE DISCLOSURE OF LIST

OF JOINT STOCK COMPANY'S AFFILIATES BY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

Moscow, Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

7736050003

of issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by

00028-A

registering authority

1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

July 2, 2021

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type of document posted by Joint Stock Company on webpage as text, and reporting period (reporting date) for which (as of which) it was compiled: List of Gazprom's affiliates as of
    June 30, 2021.
  3. Date of posting document text by Joint Stock Company on webpage: July 2, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee,

Sergey Kuznets

Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No.

01/04/04-254д, dated April 15, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

July

02, 2021

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
