Gazprom : On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer (PDF, 61.2 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON PLACEMENT OF BONDS OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION WHICH CERTIFY LOAN OBLIGATIONS FULFILLED BY ISSUER

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 1.2. Short legal name of issuer PJSC Gazprom 1.3. Address of issuer 16 Nametkina St., Moscow, Russian Federation 1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer 1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) 7736050003 of issuer 1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by 00028-A registering authority 1.7. Internet pages used by issuer to http://www.gazprom.ru disclose information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.8. Date of event June 30, 2021

2. Contents of Statement

On placement of bonds or other financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify

loan obligations fulfilled by issuer

2.1. Name and address of foreign issuer and identification attributes of financial instruments beyond Russian Federation which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer: Gaz Finance Plc., UK (11th floor, 200 Aldersgate street, London, EC1A 4HD). Loan participation notes (Series 8) with annual coupon rate of 1.54%, ISIN: CH1120085688, issued for purpose of issuer's loan financing. Worth (amount) of loan obligations: CHF 500,000,000,000. Loan obligations maturity date: June 30, 2027. Date of placement of financial instruments beyond Russian Federation, which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer: June 30, 2027. In case of placement of foreign issuer's bonds or other financial instruments, which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer, at auction of foreign stock exchange or foreign organized (regulated) financial market - indicate name and location of foreign stock exchange or relevant foreign securities market operator, if abovementioned bonds of foreign issuer are included in quotation list of foreign stock exchange - indicate name of such quotation list as well: There was no placement of financial instruments, which certify loan obligations fulfilled by issuer, at auction of foreign stock exchange within meaning of Standards of Securities Issue. Bonds will be officially listed at Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.). Address: Selnaustrasse 30, Postfach CH-8021 Zürich.