Gazprom : PJSC Gazprom IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements with Independent Auditor's Report 31 December 2020

Contents
Independent Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................
Consolidated Balance Sheet.......................................................................................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ...............................................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ...................................................................................................................
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements:
General Information................................................................................................................................
Economic Environment in the Russian Federation................................................................................
Basis of Presentation...............................................................................................................................
Scope of Consolidation...........................................................................................................................
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies ........................................................................................
Critical Judgements and Estimates in Applying Accounting Policies ..................................................
Segment Information ..............................................................................................................................
Cash and Cash Equivalents ....................................................................................................................
Short-Term Financial Assets ..................................................................................................................
Accounts Receivable and Prepayments .................................................................................................
Inventories...............................................................................................................................................
Other Current and Non-Current Assets..................................................................................................
Property, Plant and Equipment...............................................................................................................
Right-of-Use Assets................................................................................................................................
Goodwill..................................................................................................................................................
Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures .......................................................................................
Long-Term Accounts Receivable and Prepayments..............................................................................
Long-Term Financial Assets ..................................................................................................................
Accounts payable, provisions and other liabilities.................................................................................
Taxes Other than on Profit and Fees Payable ........................................................................................
Short-Term Borrowings, Promissory Notes and Current Portion of Long-Term Borrowings.............
Long-Term Borrowings, Promissory Notes...........................................................................................
Profit Tax ................................................................................................................................................
Derivative Financial Instruments ...........................................................................................................
Provisions................................................................................................................................................
Other non-current liabilities....................................................................................................................
Equity ......................................................................................................................................................
Perpetual notes ........................................................................................................................................
Sales ........................................................................................................................................................
Operating Expenses ................................................................................................................................
Finance Income and Expenses ...............................................................................................................
32 Reconciliation of Profit, Disclosed in Consolidated Statement of Financial Results, Prepared in Accordance with Russian Statutory Accounting (RSA) to Profit Disclosed in IFRS Consolidated
Statement of Comprehensive Income.................................................................................................
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share Attributable to the Owners of PJSC Gazprom .........................
Net Cash from Operating Activities.......................................................................................................
Subsidiaries .............................................................................................................................................
Non-Controlling Interest.........................................................................................................................
Acquisition of a Subsidiary ....................................................................................................................
Related Parties ........................................................................................................................................
Commitments and Contingencies...........................................................................................................
Operating Risks.......................................................................................................................................
Financial Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................
Fair Value of Financial Instruments .......................................................................................................
Offsetting Financial Assets and Liabilities ............................................................................................
Events After the Reporting Period .........................................................................................................
85