    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Gazprom : PJSC Gazprom IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements with Independent Auditor's Report 31 December 2020

04/29/2021 | 03:43am EDT
PJSC GAZPROM

IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements with Independent Auditor's Report

31 December 2020

Moscow | 2021

Contents

Independent Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet.......................................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ...............................................................................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ...................................................................................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................

12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements:

1

General Information................................................................................................................................

13

2

Economic Environment in the Russian Federation................................................................................

13

3

Basis of Presentation...............................................................................................................................

14

4

Scope of Consolidation...........................................................................................................................

14

5

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies ........................................................................................

14

6

Critical Judgements and Estimates in Applying Accounting Policies ..................................................

26

7

Segment Information ..............................................................................................................................

29

8

Cash and Cash Equivalents ....................................................................................................................

32

9

Short-Term Financial Assets ..................................................................................................................

33

10

Accounts Receivable and Prepayments .................................................................................................

33

11

Inventories...............................................................................................................................................

35

12

Other Current and Non-Current Assets..................................................................................................

35

13

Property, Plant and Equipment...............................................................................................................

36

14

Right-of-Use Assets................................................................................................................................

38

15

Goodwill..................................................................................................................................................

39

16

Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures .......................................................................................

39

17

Long-Term Accounts Receivable and Prepayments..............................................................................

43

18

Long-Term Financial Assets ..................................................................................................................

44

19

Accounts payable, provisions and other liabilities.................................................................................

45

20

Taxes Other than on Profit and Fees Payable ........................................................................................

45

21

Short-Term Borrowings, Promissory Notes and Current Portion of Long-Term Borrowings.............

45

22

Long-Term Borrowings, Promissory Notes...........................................................................................

46

23

Profit Tax ................................................................................................................................................

49

24

Derivative Financial Instruments ...........................................................................................................

50

25

Provisions................................................................................................................................................

51

26

Other non-current liabilities....................................................................................................................

53

27

Equity ......................................................................................................................................................

54

28

Perpetual notes ........................................................................................................................................

55

29

Sales ........................................................................................................................................................

56

30

Operating Expenses ................................................................................................................................

57

31

Finance Income and Expenses ...............................................................................................................

58

32 Reconciliation of Profit, Disclosed in Consolidated Statement of Financial Results, Prepared in Accordance with Russian Statutory Accounting (RSA) to Profit Disclosed in IFRS Consolidated

Statement of Comprehensive Income.................................................................................................

58

33

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share Attributable to the Owners of PJSC Gazprom .........................

58

34

Net Cash from Operating Activities.......................................................................................................

59

35

Subsidiaries .............................................................................................................................................

59

36

Non-Controlling Interest.........................................................................................................................

61

37

Acquisition of a Subsidiary ....................................................................................................................

63

38

Related Parties ........................................................................................................................................

64

39

Commitments and Contingencies...........................................................................................................

71

40

Operating Risks.......................................................................................................................................

71

41

Financial Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................

76

42

Fair Value of Financial Instruments .......................................................................................................

83

43

Offsetting Financial Assets and Liabilities ............................................................................................

84

44

Events After the Reporting Period .........................................................................................................

85

2

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
