Gazprom : Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. lawmakers on
Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report
that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord
Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S.
secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington
opposes the project.
Republicans accused the administration of handing Russian
President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage in Europe after
Axios reported Washington will waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2
AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline. It also
said sanctions would be waived on Matthias Warnig, a Putin ally
and the company's CEO.
The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative
transit fees and undermining its struggle against Russian
aggression.
The waivers will be in a report that the State Department
will soon send to Congress, and will come despite sanctionable
activity being committed by Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig, said
the Axios story, which Reuters was unable to verify.
The administration will sanction some boats helping to build
the project, it said. The pipeline would take double Moscow's
ability to ship gas from the Russian Arctic to Germany under the
Baltic Sea.
"Two months ago, President Biden called Putin a 'killer,'
but today he's planning to give Putin, his regime, and his
cronies massive strategic leverage in Europe," Senator Ben Sasse
said in a release.
Representative Michael McCaul said any waivers would
indicate the administration was never planning to stop the
pipeline despite Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling
Congress the administration opposes it.
"If the Putin regime is allowed to finish this pipeline, it
will be because the Biden Administration chose to let it
happen,” McCaul said in a release.
A State Department spokesperson said: "The Biden
Administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is
a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy
security and that of Ukraine and eastern flank NATO Allies and
partners."
Gazprom, the Russian state energy company
financing the project, and its western partners are racing to
complete the project, now about 95% complete.
Blinken spoke with Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on
Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken
"underscored the U.S. commitment to work with allies and
partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective
security, and in that vein, emphasized U.S. opposition to the
Nord Stream 2 pipeline."
