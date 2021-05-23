Gazprom : Russia's Fortuna vessel moves to German waters for Nord Stream 2 construction

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian vessel Fortuna has
started laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in
German waters, the gas project said on Sunday, citing Germany's
Waterway and Shipping Authority.
Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from
Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has faced criticism from
the United States, which claims it will increase European
reliance on Russian gas.
Fortuna and other vessels taking part in the project have
been added to a U.S. sanctions list.
"All works are performed in accordance with the available
permits," Nord Stream 2 said in an emailed comment.
Fortuna will be working in German waters from May 22 to June
30, having earlier laid pipes in Denmark.
The Kremlin says the $11 billion venture led by Russian
state energy company Gazprom is a commercial project,
but several U.S. administrations have opposed the project.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Jan Harvey)