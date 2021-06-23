Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom raises 2021 gas export price for Europe -Ifx

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has
raised the average natural gas export price for non-CIS
countries to $240 per 1,000 cubic metres in 2021, Interfax news
agency quoted Renaissance Capital as saying after the investment
bank met Gazprom managers.
The country's largest gas producer had said previously it
expected the average export price for gas to Europe to be around
$200-$206 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.
Gazprom declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin
Writing by Andrey Ostroukh
Editing by Mark Potter)