    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom raises 2021 gas export price for Europe -Ifx

06/23/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has raised the average natural gas export price for non-CIS countries to $240 per 1,000 cubic metres in 2021, Interfax news agency quoted Renaissance Capital as saying after the investment bank met Gazprom managers.

The country's largest gas producer had said previously it expected the average export price for gas to Europe to be around $200-$206 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Potter)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 B - -
Net income 2021 20 293 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 9,09%
Capitalization 89 558 M 89 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Average target price 4,26 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM29.65%89 185
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 881 564
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.18%155 143
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED54.58%144 249
TOTALENERGIES SE13.90%125 879
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS2.68%76 170