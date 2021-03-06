Gazprom : Senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz
put a hold late on Friday on President Joe Biden's pick to lead
the Central Intelligence Agency to pressure the administration
to put tough sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas
pipeline project.
The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William
Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote. Burns
has been confirmed by the Senate for five previous jobs over 33
years and is expected to eventually be approved by the full
Senate.
The hold is a delaying tactic as the Texas senator
pressures the administration to sanction ships and companies
helping Russia's state energy company Gazprom build
the $11 billion pipeline to take gas under the Baltic Sea to
Europe via Germany.
"I’ll release my hold when the Biden admin meets its legal
obligation to report and sanction the ships and companies
building (Russia President Vladimir) Putin’s pipeline," Cruz
wrote on Twitter late on Friday. The move was first reported by
Bloomberg.
After a year's delay caused by sanctions, Gazprom is racing
to finish the pipeline which analysts expect could happen by
September. A second vessel, the Akademik Cherskiy, has joined
the construction site off Denmark.
President Joe Biden believes the pipeline is a "bad deal for
Europe" the White House has said. The pipeline would bypass
Ukraine depriving it of lucrative transit fees and could
undermine its efforts against Russian aggression. The White
House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. lawmakers from both parties who oppose the project
believe about 15 ships https://gop-foreignaffairs.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Final-2.17.21-NS2-Letter-to-Sec.-Blinken.pdf
are helping to build the pipeline. But the State Department
last month only sanctioned one ship in a report to Congress
required by sanctions law.
Forty Republican Senators said in a letter to Biden this
week that the sanction against the Fortuna vessel will not stop
the pipeline, which as of February had about 75 miles (120 km)
left to go off Denmark and 19 miles (30 km) off Germany.
The State Department is due to submit to Congress another
report on Nord Stream 2 on May 16, which could contain more
sanctions, though spokesman Ned Price has said sanctions are
only "one of many tools" that can be used.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Christina Fincher)