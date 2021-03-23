Log in
Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Gazprom : U.S. senators want Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

03/23/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to make a full diplomatic push to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure on the issue from members of his party.

Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, sent a letter asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions allowed under existing laws.

"This pipeline must be stopped and your leadership is required towards that end," they wrote.

"We do... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nord Stream 2, led by Russia state energy company Gazprom with its Western partners, would double the capacity of an existing link to take Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, likely depriving it of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undermine its efforts against Russian aggression.

Biden administration officials have spoken out against pipeline, but close ally Germany needs Russian gas as it weans itself off nuclear and coal plants.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 993 M - -
Net income 2020 2 275 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,8x
Yield 2020 4,63%
Capitalization 69 786 M 69 780 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,74 $
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM3.91%76 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.57%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.57%164 970
TOTAL SE12.55%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.00%120 649
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY32.91%74 098
