    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 06/02
270.79 RUB   +2.45%
Gazprom : and Uniper discuss further cooperation

06/03/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Release

June 3, 2021, 16:45

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Markus Rauramo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper, and Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties reviewed the prospects of further cooperation in the gas sector, including potential supplies of Russian helium. Special attention was paid to the use of natural gas for hydrogen production.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is 'A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.'

Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading. Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement a joint scientific & technical program.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 19 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 8,99%
Capitalization 87 544 M 87 428 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,06 $
Last Close Price 3,70 $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM27.32%87 475
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 886 693
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.63%152 201
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%128 654
TOTALENERGIES SE12.44%127 484
EQUINOR ASA30.14%73 735