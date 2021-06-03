Log in
Gazprom : expanding cooperation with World Energy Council

06/03/2021
A working meeting betweenAlexey Miller,Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council (WEC), took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.


The parties discussed the key areas of theenergyresearch activities supported by the WEC on a permanent basis.

The meeting also touched upon the preparations for the 25th World Energy Congress, which will be held in St. Petersburg on October 24-27, 2022.


Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is "A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality."

The World Energy Council is a global non-governmental energy organization, which was created in 1923. With its headquarters in London, the WEC currently connects more than 3,000 energy-related organizations via national committees in 100 countries across the world. In 2019, Angela Wilkinson was elected Secretary General of the WEC.

The Russian National Committee of the World Energy Council (RNC WEC) was officially registered in 2000 as a non-profit partnership. The Chair of the RNC WEC Presidium is Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Among the key events of the WEC are the World Energy Congress, which is held every three years, and the World Energy Leaders' Summit, which convenes every two years.

In 2018, following a vote by the national committees of the WEC member countries, the Russian Federation won the bid to host the 25th World Energy Congress in St. Petersburg.

In October 2020, Gazprom became a member of the WEC Patrons program.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
