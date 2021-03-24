Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom : reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves 3.92 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy in 2020

03/24/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release

March 24, 2021, 09:45
  • Greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 14 per cent against 2019.
  • 3.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 305.9 million kWh of electricity saved.
  • Gazprom and Gazprom Neft rank first among Russian oil and gas companies according to the international climate rating compiled by CDP.

The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Company's ongoing efforts for environmental protection, energy efficiency enhancement, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and development and implementation of methane emission abatement projects.

It was noted that Gazprom has been working consistently for many years to reduce its environmental impacts and increase energy efficiency, following the principles of natural resource management and compliance with Russian environmental legislation and the Company's voluntary commitments.

In 2020, Gazprom implemented the planned environmental protection measures and achieved its corporate environmental targets.

Special attention, as before, was paid to energy saving and energy efficiency. A relevant program for the period from 2020 to 2022 is in effect at the Company. In 2020, Gazprom saved 3.92 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy, including 3.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 305.86 million kWh of electricity, and 251,920 Gcal of heat, thereby surpassing the planned target by 8 per cent. The overall value of the saved fuel and energy resources totaled RUB 13.77 billion.

Lower greenhouse gas emissions are yet another proof of the effectiveness of the efforts in this regard. In 2020, the Company reduced the emissions by 16 million tons of CO2 equivalent (14 per cent) against the previous year, employing advanced gas conservation technologies in repair operations. This was achieved by using mobile compressor stations, optimizing energy resource utilization, and performing renovations and upgrades at compressor stations.

Reduction of methane emissions across the entire production chain has been a key focus of Gazprom's attention. To that end, the Company carries out regular in-line inspections of gas pipelines, examines their technical condition, and monitors methane emissions by means of helicopters and drones with laser scanners.

The expert community highly appreciates the Company's efforts in this field. In 2020, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft were named the top-performing Russian oil and gas companies in the international climate rating compiled by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

The Management Committee was tasked with continuing the work aimed at improving the environmental sustainability and energy efficiency of the Company's production activities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and pursuing projects to curb methane emissions.

Background

The Company adopted the Environmental Policy of Gazprom, the fundamental document of the Environmental Management System (EMS). The EMS complies with the ISO 14001:2015 international standard.

Gazprom has an Environmental Inspectorate operating at the corporate level. As the only existing corporate inspectorate in the Russian oil and gas sector, it monitors compliance with environmental legislation and corporate rules and regulations in the field of environmental protection by subsidiaries and contractors, as well as conducts internal EMS audits at the subsidiaries of Gazprom.

An Energy Management System is in place at the Company. The System is certified for compliance with the ISO 50001:2018 international standard.

In March 2018, along with other major foreign energy companies, Gazprom signed the Guiding Principles on Reducing Methane Emissions across the Natural Gas Value Chain. The Company committed to further reduce methane emissions at its industrial facilities and encourage other gas market participants to share this practice at all stages of the value chain, from upstream companies to final consumers.

In October 2018, Gazprom approved the corporate Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy. The document builds on Gazprom's Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Concept for 2011-2020 and reflects the Company's obligations in this area.

Other documents include Gazprom's Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2020-2022, Gazprom's Integrated Environmental Program for 2020-2024, and the Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) includes over 700 international financial organizations. CDP maintains the largest international database on corporate greenhouse gas emissions and potential climate change risks, which is used by investors in investment decision-making.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAZPROM
12:21pGAZPROM  : reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves 3.92 million tons of fuel ..
PU
11:11aGAZPROM  : adds over 480 billion cubic meters to its gas reserves through geolog..
PU
11:11aGAZPROM  : continuing to enhance corporate governance quality
PU
11:11aGAZPROM  : Debt for gas supplies reduced in most Russian regions in 2020
PU
07:09aGAZPROM  : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 53.4 KB)
PU
07:09aGAZPROM  : On decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 61.4 KB)
PU
07:03aGAZPROM  : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 22, 20..
PU
06:49aGAZPROM  : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 23, 20..
PU
03/23GAZPROM  : Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stre..
RE
03/23GAZPROM  : Anton Dzhalyabov put in charge of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 993 M - -
Net income 2020 2 275 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 4,66%
Capitalization 69 289 M 69 501 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,74 $
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM5.12%76 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.48%164 970
TOTAL SE11.73%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY32.52%74 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ