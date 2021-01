The data includes exports to China of 4.1 bcm via the Power of Siberia pipeline, it said.

The company also said its natural gas production reached 452.7 bcm in 2020, down from 500.3 bcm in reported for 2019, which became its highest since 2012.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean)