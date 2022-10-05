Gazprom says it will resume gas exports to Italy via Austria

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom
said on Wednesday it is set to resume gas exports via
Austria, mainly to Italy following suspension of flows over the
weekend amid regulatory challenges.
It added that the company and Italian customers have found a
solution on gas sales following regulatory changes in Austria.
"The Austrian operator said about its readiness to confirm
the transport nominations of LLC Gazprom Export, which allows
resuming Russian gas supplies through Austria," Gazprom said.
The Kremlin controlled company said on Saturday that gas
transit through Austria had been suspended after its grid
operator refused to confirm transport nominations, or the amount
Gazprom planned to ship.
The Austrian government said Gazprom had not signed the
contracts needed.
Russian gas now accounts for around 10% of Italian imports,
down from around 40%, a source close to the matter said, while
the share from Algeria and the Nordics has increased.
