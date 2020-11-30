Gazprom swings to net loss of $3.3 bln in Q3 on weak rouble

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom incurred a loss of 251.3 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) in the third quarter, down from a net profit of 211.8 billion roubles in the same three months of 2019 due to the weak rouble, the company said on Monday.

Russian companies, which carry debt denominated in foreign currency, have suffered losses due to the devaluation of the Russian rouble, which fell due to the pandemic.

Gazprom reports earnings in roubles.

The gas producer said its net foreign currency-related loss stood at 464.3 billion roubles in the third quarter from a profit in the year-earlier period.

The Kremlin-controlled company also reported a decline in sales in Russia and Europe. Its average gas exporting price in the third quarter fell to $117.2 per 1,000 cubic metres from $169.8 in the same period last year.

Gazprom also said its revenue in the July - September quarter declined to 1.4 trillion roubles from 1.6 trillion roubles a year earlier.

($1 = 76.2775 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)