MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Gazprom    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gazprom swings to net loss of $3.3 bln in Q3 on weak rouble

11/30/2020 | 02:31am EST
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom incurred a loss of 251.3 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) in the third quarter, down from a net profit of 211.8 billion roubles in the same three months of 2019 due to the weak rouble, the company said on Monday.

Russian companies, which carry debt denominated in foreign currency, have suffered losses due to the devaluation of the Russian rouble, which fell due to the pandemic.

Gazprom reports earnings in roubles.

The gas producer said its net foreign currency-related loss stood at 464.3 billion roubles in the third quarter from a profit in the year-earlier period.

The Kremlin-controlled company also reported a decline in sales in Russia and Europe. Its average gas exporting price in the third quarter fell to $117.2 per 1,000 cubic metres from $169.8 in the same period last year.

Gazprom also said its revenue in the July - September quarter declined to 1.4 trillion roubles from 1.6 trillion roubles a year earlier.

($1 = 76.2775 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM -0.97% 185.71 End-of-day quote.-27.57%
GAZPROM NEFT -0.92% 322.5 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.48% 76.1549 Delayed Quote.22.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 222 M - -
Net income 2020 3 259 M - -
Net Debt 2020 49 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 57 991 M 57 880 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 473 800
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,96 $
Last Close Price 2,45 $
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZPROM-27.57%57 880
TOTAL SE-23.37%118 487
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-16.26%57 341
EQUINOR ASA-16.32%54 125
PAO NOVATEK-19.70%48 945
ENI SPA-38.02%36 657
