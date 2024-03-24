MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would export 42.1 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, broadly in line with the volumes shipped in previous days. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|07:51am
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|50.71B
|-5.45%
|2,013B
|+24.22%
|221B
|+2.35%
|214B
|-3.20%
|94.76B
|-10.97%
|78.05B
|-6.48%
|49.56B
|+15.08%
|46.22B
|+19.34%
|36.15B
|-.--%
|36.14B
