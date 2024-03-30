MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, compared to 42.4 million cubic metres Friday. (Reporting by Reuters)
|Gazprom to send 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday
RE
Mar. 29
|Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
RE
