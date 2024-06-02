MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.2 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, a similar volume to recent days. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
