MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, a similar volume to in recent days. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)
