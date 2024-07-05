MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, the same volume as on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Lucy Papachristou Editing by David Goodman )
