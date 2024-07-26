MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, the same volume as on the previous day. (Reporting by Reuters)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198.00 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|Jul. 21
|Gazprom to send 42 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
|RE
|Jul. 19
|Huge drilling rig due to arrive at Russia's Sakhalin island on Saturday
|RE
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GAZP Stock
- News Gazprom
- Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday