MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, unchanged since Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter)
