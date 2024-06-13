MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said that it would send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, the same volume as on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reuters)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|08:51am
|Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
|RE
|Jun. 12
|Uniper Terminates Long-term Gazprom Contracts After Arbitration Ruling
|MT
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|52.6B
|-14.24%
|1,825B
|+10.95%
|437B
|+48.84%
|244B
|+6.73%
|225B
|-3.81%
|92.16B
|-8.12%
|82.92B
|+23.06%
|49.06B
|-9.40%
|48.21B
|-.--%
|37.49B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GAZP Stock
- News Gazprom
- Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday