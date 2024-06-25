MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's volume. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|08:51am
|Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
|RE
|Jun. 21
|Gazprom boosts oil trade activity to counter loss-making gas business
|RE
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|53.54B
|-15.15%
|1,806B
|+14.07%
|450B
|+49.81%
|245B
|+8.67%
|226B
|+2.63%
|155B
|-0.48%
|91.3B
|-7.53%
|81.32B
|-6.46%
|48.29B
|+21.96%
|48.59B
