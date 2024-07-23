PJSC Gazprom is the world leader of exploration, production and marketing of natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - gas distribution (55.2%): 508.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of hydrocarbons and refined products (25.3%): 67.7 Mt sold; - sale of crude oil and gas condensates (8.6%): 25.3 Mt sold; - production and sale of electricity and heat (5.8%); - gas transportation (2.2%); - other (2.9%).