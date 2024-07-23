MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would send 42.4 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, compared with 40.9 mcm the previous day. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198.00 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|Jul. 21
