MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a similar volume to recent days. (Reporting by Reuters; writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Jason Neely)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|08:51am
|Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
|RE
|Jun. 04
|What will happen when the Ukraine gas transit deal expires?
|RE
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|52.69B
|-14.55%
|1,819B
|+12.69%
|444B
|+49.03%
|245B
|+5.89%
|222B
|+4.43%
|162B
|+2.44%
|96.04B
|-8.69%
|48.71B
|+21.25%
|48.37B
|-.--%
|37.55B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GAZP Stock
- News Gazprom
- Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday