MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would ship 40.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, a slightly lower volume than in recent days. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
