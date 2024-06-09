MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 41.9 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, compared to 42.4 mcm on Saturday. (Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
