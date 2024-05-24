MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a volume in line with recent days. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
