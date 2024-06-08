MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the same volume as on Friday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday
|RE
Jun. 07
Russian court orders $56 mln Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg asset seizure
|RE
