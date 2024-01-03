MOSCOW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, compared to 40.7 mcm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Gazprom
Equities
GAZP
RU0007661625
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|07:51am
|Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
|RE
|Jan. 02
|Russian LNG exports to Europe fell 1.9% in 2023 - LSEG data
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,366.39 PTS
|+0.19%
|+1.24%
|-
|198 RUB
|+0.04%
|-.--%
|51 432 M $
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|51 432 M $
|+0.15%
|2132 B $
|+0.16%
|212 B $
|+1.55%
|176 B $
|+0.63%
|161 B $
|+1.45%
|103 B $
|+1.30%
|93 412 M $
|+1.36%
|54 931 M $
|+0.82%
|41 730 M $
|-.--%
|36 653 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Gazprom - Moscow Micex - RTS
- News Gazprom
- Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday