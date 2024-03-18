MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said that it would ship 42 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a volume in line with recent days. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
