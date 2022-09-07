Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
09/07Gazprom unit granted extension on Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring moratorium until Jan
RE
09/07Oil prices rise on spectre of Europe energy rationing
RE
09/07How could Europe cap surging energy prices?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gazprom unit granted extension on Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring moratorium until Jan

09/07/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss-based unit of Russian gas giant Gazprom which built the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany has received a provisional extension of its debt restructuring moratorium until January 2023, court filings showed on Thursday.

Court filings published by the Swiss Official Gazette said that the extension for Nord Stream 2 AG was granted until Jan. 10th. The moratorium was otherwise scheduled to end on Sept. 10, according to filings.

Nord Stream 2 last year completed the $11 billion project, designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to Germany.

But in February Germany halted the pipeline after relations with Moscow broke down ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the United States has sanctioned Nord Stream 2, leaving the company in financial difficulty. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation".

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.65% 62.285 Delayed Quote.-18.23%
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 76 591 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 198,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 318
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.38%2 173 751
SHELL PLC39.54%193 161
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.36%140 726
TOTALENERGIES SE11.57%130 039
EQUINOR ASA58.54%119 235