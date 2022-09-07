Gazprom unit granted extension on Nord Stream 2 debt restructuring moratorium until Jan

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss-based unit of Russian gas giant
Gazprom which built the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from
Russia to Germany has received a provisional extension of its
debt restructuring moratorium until January 2023, court filings
showed on Thursday.
Court filings published by the Swiss Official Gazette said
that the extension for Nord Stream 2 AG was granted until Jan.
10th. The moratorium was otherwise scheduled to end on Sept. 10,
according to filings.
Nord Stream 2 last year completed the $11 billion project,
designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to
Germany.
But in February Germany halted the pipeline after relations
with Moscow broke down ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and
the United States has sanctioned Nord Stream 2, leaving the
company in financial difficulty. Moscow calls its actions in
Ukraine "a special military operation".
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)