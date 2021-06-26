German CDU chancellor candidate: Nord Stream could be halted if Russia abuses it

* Laschet says even completed gas pipeline could be halted
* Laschet, favourite to be chancellor, says Russia must obey
rules
* Greens candidate Baerbock, possible coalition ally, talks
tough
* Federal election takes place in September
BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Germany could stop gas flowing
through the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia
if Moscow breaks the terms of the arrangement or uses it to put
pressure on Ukraine, conservative chancellor candidate Armin
Laschet said on Saturday.
The pipeline is a source of tension with the U.S.
administration, which argues that it gives too much leverage to
Russian President Vladimir Putin by increasing Europe's energy
dependence on Russia.
Gazprom and its Western partners have completed
95% of the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea,
bypassing Ukraine and depriving it of lucrative transit fees.
Armin Laschet, who is favourite to succeed his CDU party
colleague Angela Merkel when she steps down as chancellor after
September's election, said in a televised foreign policy debate
that the 95%-complete pipeline should be finished.
But if Russia failed to stick to the rules, or used the
pipeline against Ukraine, he said, "We can always discontinue
this project, even after the pipeline is finished".
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for the
centre-left SPD, took the same line, saying: "Anything that
impinges on gas transit and Ukraine's security has consequences
for potential transit through the completed pipeline."
But Annalena Baerbock, the candidate for the
environmentalist Greens, who are running second in opinion polls
and could replace the SPD as the conservatives' junior coalition
partner, repeated her opposition to the pipeline.
"Imagine a winter in Europe," she said. "We won't be able to
say 'Now we don't have any more gas'. Mr Putin wants to
destabilise not only Ukraine but us as Europeans."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a recorded
appeal to the candidates to guarantee his country's security and
provide it with a path to membership of the European Union.
Both Laschet and Scholz said Ukraine was not the next
priority for EU enlargement.
HARDER LINE
Baerbock, a foreign policy expert, also staked out tougher
lines than her rivals towards China, Hungary and arms exports.
She said products from China's Xinjiang region should not be
allowed into the European Union because of Beijing's treatment
of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region.
"We need a dialogue but we need a tough approach," she said.
"We need to be clear about values."
Laschet said it was important to keep talking to China to
tackle climate change, even though it was a growing competitive
threat, while Scholz warned against isolating Beijing. "We
shouldn't fall into the trap of dividing up the world," he said.
Baerbock called for the European Union to cut funding to
Hungary over a law that bans schools from using materials seen
as promoting homosexuality. Scholz and Laschet said the EU
should wait for its highest court to make a ruling.
"What is happening in Hungary is unacceptable," Laschet
said. "But we shouldn't fall into the attitude of just pointing
the finger."
Asked whether Germany should still sell arms to
authoritarian countries in the Middle East, Baerbock said "No",
while Laschet and Scholz supported continued sales.
The candidates were each asked to say what ability they
appreciated in their rivals: Laschet said he liked Scholz's
pragmatism and Baerbock's idealism. Baerbock described Laschet
as resilient and Scholz as calm.
Scholz said Baerbock was very committed, and that he liked
Laschet's jovial Rhineland demeanour.
