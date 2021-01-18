Log in
GAZPROM

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Germany takes note "with regret" of planned U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 vessel

01/18/2021
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany has been informed by the United States about plans to impose sanctions on a Russian pipe-laying ship involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the Economy Ministry in Berlin said on Monday.

"We're taking note of the announcement with regret," an Economy Ministry spokesman said.

German business daily Handelsblatt had earlier reported that the U.S. sanctions would go into effect on Tuesday as part of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Christoph Steitz)


© Reuters 2021
