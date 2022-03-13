Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Italy to buy more gas from Angola, Congo Republic - foreign minister

03/13/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy is to buy more gas from Angola and Congo Republic, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, as Rome steps up efforts to secure new energy supplies and become less dependent on Russia in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Di Maio travelled to Congo Republic and Angola with the head of Italian energy group Eni, Claudio Descalzi, over the weekend. The trip follows a visit by the two men to Algeria and Qatar last week.

"Algeria, Qatar, Congo and Angola, have given their availability to increase the quantities of gas," Di Maio told state-owned television RAI in an interview.

"In two months we will be able to halve Italy's dependence on Russian gas and in winter we will be able to do even better. We will no longer be dependent on Russia", Di Maio said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western sanctions that threaten to disrupt energy flows, raising the spectre of gas shortages.

Italy is particularly exposed as imports account for more than 90% of its gas needs and last year Russian gas made up around 40% of those imports. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. -0.52% 13.036 Delayed Quote.6.68%
GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
SECURE, INC. -10.99% 1061 Delayed Quote.-55.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 31 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,14x
Yield 2021 16,7%
Capitalization 67 777 M 42 035 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-33.41%42 035
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.80%2 189 898
SHELL PLC23.60%194 537
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%153 173
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%129 595
EQUINOR ASA21.51%102 735