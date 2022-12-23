Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
12/23Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
12/23Hungary government raises the capital of state-owned energy company
RE
12/23Administrator applies for definitive debt-restructuring moratorium for Nord Stream 2 AG
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei

12/23/2022 | 10:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co started notifying shipowners about their decision on Friday, the business daily reported.

Calls to the three companies to seek comment went unanswered on Saturday.

The insurers' decision was prompted by reinsurance companies refusing to take on risks related to the war that Moscow launched 10 months ago, the newspaper said.

The halt, applying even to waters in Russia's Far East, far from the fighting, could make shipping there too risky for some companies, it said.

Japan's LNG imports from Russia's Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project could be affected, the Nikkei said. The Sakhalin Island complex, partly owned by Gazprom and Japanese companies, is vital to Japan's energy security as it accounts for 9% of the country's LNG imports.

The three Japanese insurers will likely start negotiating with reinsurance companies after the Christmas holidays on possibly restarting coverage, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.52%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
NIKKEI 225 -1.03% 26235.25 Real-time Quote.-7.93%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.06% 233.1679 Real-time Quote.46.03%
SOMPO HOLDINGS INC. 2.03% 5886 Delayed Quote.18.73%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.79% 2865.5 Delayed Quote.32.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.49% 68 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.14%
All news about GAZPROM
12/23Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
12/23Hungary government raises the capital of state-owned energy company
RE
12/23Administrator applies for definitive debt-restructuring moratorium for Nord Stream 2 AG
DP
12/23Russia's Novak says Moscow's gas remains in demand, Turkey hub under discussion
RE
12/23Gazprom says it will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
RE
12/22Nord Stream: Putin renews accusation of sabotage against the West
DP
12/22Bulgaria buys nuclear fuel from Western partners
DP
12/22Gas flows eastward on Yamal-Europe steady
RE
12/21Russia's Gazprom Begins Gas Production At Kovykta Field
MT
12/21Putin oversees launch of Siberian gas field feeding pipeline to China
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 67 024 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%67 788
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.44%1 818 587
SHELL PLC45.92%198 343
TOTALENERGIES SE32.67%155 897
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.31%125 538
EQUINOR ASA54.90%117 310