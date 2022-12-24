Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance
companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian
waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's
energy imports including liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei
newspaper said on Saturday.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co started notifying
shipowners about their decision on Friday, the business daily
reported.
Calls to the three companies to seek comment went unanswered
on Saturday.
The insurers' decision was prompted by reinsurance companies
refusing to take on risks related to the war that Moscow
launched 10 months ago, the newspaper said.
The halt, applying even to waters in Russia's Far East, far
from the fighting, could make shipping there too risky for some
companies, it said.
Japan's LNG imports from Russia's Sakhalin-2 gas and oil
project could be affected, the Nikkei said. The Sakhalin Island
complex, partly owned by Gazprom and Japanese
companies, is vital to Japan's energy security as it accounts
for 9% of the country's LNG imports.
The three Japanese insurers will likely start negotiating
with reinsurance companies after the Christmas holidays on
possibly restarting coverage, the Nikkei said.
Almost all vessels obtain ship insurance, and without
additional coverage for Russian waters the area would be too
risky for navigation, the Nikkei said.
In February, London's marine insurance market added the
Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of
Azov to its list of areas deemed high risk as tensions persist
in the region.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard
and Edmund Klamann)