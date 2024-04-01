MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has resumed the supply of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline after a week-long period of maintenance, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
