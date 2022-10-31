Advanced search
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
10/28Canada raising money for Ukraine with sale of bonds
RE
10/27Nord Stream operator surveys pipeline leak site, Sweden says
RE
10/25Gazprom Starts Gas Supply Testing from Siberia To China
MT
Moldova electricity supplies hit by cut in Russian gas

10/31/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
CHISINAU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A 40% cut in deliveries of Russian natural gas is hitting Moldova's ability to provide sufficient electricity for its 2.5 million people, the deputy prime minister of the small ex-Soviet state said on Monday.

Andrei Spinu, in charge of negotiating with Moscow, said Russian gas giant Gazprom had promised to supply only 5.7 million cubic metres of gas per day - well short of the 11.5 million needed to ensure enough power.

The shortfall, he said in a statement, made it impossible for state power company Energocom to sign a November contract with a thermal plant that produces electricity in the small state wedged between Ukraine and Romania.

Moldova, led by a pro-Western government that has denounced the invasion of Ukraine, is reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by a surge in prices since the war began.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has a contract with Gazprom that fluctuates from month to month based on the spot market price of gas and oil.

Spinu said earlier this month that Gazprom was not a "serious partner".

Moldova's power production capacity is able to provide only about 30% of the country's needs.

It buys some of the rest from Ukraine, which has stopped all power exports in light of the attacks by Russian forces on its energy production sites.

Spinu said Energocom had bought 27 million cubic metres of gas, along with a further 127 million cubic metres to be stored in reserves in Ukraine for use in the winter. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau Writing by Ronald Popeski Editing by David Ljunggren and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.50% 92.75 Delayed Quote.20.86%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.61% 292.7709 Real-time Quote.52.39%
WTI -2.58% 86.118 Delayed Quote.17.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2021 2 093 B 33 210 M 33 210 M
Net Debt 2021 2 927 B 46 436 M 46 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,05x
Yield 2021 1 143%
Capitalization 4 682 B 75 904 M 74 282 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 468 000
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-42.32%76 073
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.23%2 033 158
SHELL PLC49.12%199 331
TOTALENERGIES SE22.32%138 193
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-5.76%121 983
EQUINOR ASA59.96%115 963