Moldova electricity supplies hit by cut in Russian gas

CHISINAU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A 40% cut in deliveries of
Russian natural gas is hitting Moldova's ability to provide
sufficient electricity for its 2.5 million people, the deputy
prime minister of the small ex-Soviet state said on Monday.
Andrei Spinu, in charge of negotiating with Moscow, said
Russian gas giant Gazprom had promised to supply only
5.7 million cubic metres of gas per day - well short of the 11.5
million needed to ensure enough power.
The shortfall, he said in a statement, made it impossible
for state power company Energocom to sign a November contract
with a thermal plant that produces electricity in the small
state wedged between Ukraine and Romania.
Moldova, led by a pro-Western government that has denounced
the invasion of Ukraine, is reliant on Russian gas and has been
hit hard by a surge in prices since the war began.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova has a contract
with Gazprom that fluctuates from month to month based on the
spot market price of gas and oil.
Spinu said earlier this month that Gazprom was not a
"serious partner".
Moldova's power production capacity is able to provide only
about 30% of the country's needs.
It buys some of the rest from Ukraine, which has stopped all
power exports in light of the attacks by Russian forces on its
energy production sites.
Spinu said Energocom had bought 27 million cubic metres of
gas, along with a further 127 million cubic metres to be stored
in reserves in Ukraine for use in the winter.
