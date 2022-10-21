Moldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts

CHISINAU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moldova's pro-Western
government on Friday complained Russia's Gazprom was
not behaving like a serious partner, given its refusal to tell
Chisinau how much natural gas it would provide in November.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova is reliant on
Russian gas and has been hit hard by a surge in prices since
Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moldova's contract with Gazprom
fluctuates from month to month based on the spot market price of
gas and oil.
Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said he had asked Gazprom
Export head Elena Burmistrova how much gas Moldova would receive
in November and she had replied "We'll see".
Gazprom has already cut October supplies by 30% and says
said it could shut off gas completely unless Moldova pays all
its debts to the company.
"Gazprom says it is a serious partner but serious partners
don't behave the way it is behaving towards Moldova," Spinu told
the NewsMaker online news service.
"I don't understand what Gazprom's motives are for cutting
the gas supply. We have a contract, and we are ready to pay for
gas," he said.
The breakaway pro-Moscow Moldovan region of
Transdniestria earlier announced emergency measures to limit gas
consumption over concerns Gazprom would reduce supplies.
Transdniestrian leaders say they have been notified by
Gazprom that it will reduce supplies by 40% in November.
Moldova's government is concerned about stability in
Transdniestria, an unrecognised sliver of land where Russian
troops are based.
