  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:19pMoldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts
RE
05:01aBreakaway Moldovan region takes steps to limit gas consumption
RE
12:52aHungary gets exemption from planned EU gas price cap, PM Orban says
RE
Moldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts

10/21/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
CHISINAU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moldova's pro-Western government on Friday complained Russia's Gazprom was not behaving like a serious partner, given its refusal to tell Chisinau how much natural gas it would provide in November.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova is reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by a surge in prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moldova's contract with Gazprom fluctuates from month to month based on the spot market price of gas and oil.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said he had asked Gazprom Export head Elena Burmistrova how much gas Moldova would receive in November and she had replied "We'll see".

Gazprom has already cut October supplies by 30% and says said it could shut off gas completely unless Moldova pays all its debts to the company.

"Gazprom says it is a serious partner but serious partners don't behave the way it is behaving towards Moldova," Spinu told the NewsMaker online news service.

"I don't understand what Gazprom's motives are for cutting the gas supply. We have a contract, and we are ready to pay for gas," he said.

The breakaway pro-Moscow Moldovan region of Transdniestria earlier announced emergency measures to limit gas consumption over concerns Gazprom would reduce supplies.

Transdniestrian leaders say they have been notified by Gazprom that it will reduce supplies by 40% in November.

Moldova's government is concerned about stability in Transdniestria, an unrecognised sliver of land where Russian troops are based. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Editing by David Ljunggren and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.08% 93.36 Delayed Quote.18.80%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.30% 256.1102 Real-time Quote.55.60%
WTI 0.46% 84.994 Delayed Quote.12.26%
